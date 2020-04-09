‘SNL’ Returning This Weekend With Surprise Remote Episode

Even a pandemic can’t keep Global’s “Saturday Night Live” off the air.

After suspending production due to the coronavirus crisis in March, the show announced it will be returning this Saturday, April 11, with a brand new episode.

The episode will feature a new “Weekend Update”, along with original sketches featuring “SNL” cast members, all broadcast remotely.

There will be no host, and it is unclear, according to NBC News, whether the sketches will be broadcast live.

The Hollywood Reporter has reported that for now, the new episode is being considered a one-off, and it is not known whether the show will resume weekly.

Tune-in to the new “Saturday Night Live” at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.