Rascal Flatts Honours Kenny Rogers With ‘Through The Years’ Cover

Rascal Flatts is coming together in isolation to honour the late, great Kenny Rogers.

Rascal Flatts and CMT organized a virtual jam session. The four-time Grammy-nominated group delivered a moving cover of “Through the Years”. Flatts’ performance was part of “CMT Giants Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares”.

Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney called in from their respective homes to perform Rogers’ timeless song.

Rogers passed away on March 21 at age 81.