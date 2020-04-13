Sam Smith Discusses New Single ‘I’m Ready’ Featuring Demi Lovato: ‘I’ve Been Training For This Moment For A Long Time’

Two powerhouse vocalists have joined together for what is sure to be the ultimate pop banger.

Sam Smith and Demi Lovato have officially announced that their new single “I’m Ready” will drop on Friday, April 17, and while chatting with ET Canada’s Roz Weston, Smith opens up about the dream collaboration.

“I never doubted that it would work, I think mainly because I’m a student of Demi’s voice probably,” the 27-year-old hilariously reveals.

I'M READY @ddlovato

YOURS APRIL 17thhttps://t.co/uIYFkXwPHO

Incredibly happy to release this song with my gorgeous and talented friend. I love you Demi!!

Can't wait for you all to hear it THIS FRIDAY xx pic.twitter.com/mwHYBi96g8 — samsmith (@samsmith) April 13, 2020

“Growing up listening to her music and singing her music and trying to sing like Demi Lovato, I’ve been training for this moment for a long time. I absolutely adore her,” Smith gushes.

“As well as her incredible talent, everything she stands for as a human being is what I believe in and I just adore her. So, I’m so happy it’s worked and I hope this isn’t the last time we sing together,” they add.

The “How Do You Sleep” singer also shares how they asked Lovato to be on the track, considering the fact that she hadn’t been in the spotlight for some time following her near-fatal overdose in July 2018.

“I’d been in contact with Demi for the last few years and before music or anything, I wanted to reach out to her as a friend and that’s what I did,” Smith says. “She came to the studio and she’s in an amazing place. She’s the strongest person I’ve ever known and what she’s gone through is something that I can’t imagine how she’s felt at times.”

Adds the singer: “I have struggled myself with loads of mental health issues and watching her journey and her composure through all of this is just so inspiring to me, it really is.”

Not only can fans expect an upbeat track to listen to while in quarantine, but they should also prepare themselves for an epic new music video, which Smith describes as “playful and fun.”

“For me, the music video as well is in part with the song because I just didn’t want to take myself too seriously,” they share.

“That’s what I’ve done with the song and that’s why I think releasing it now feels ok because this song’s just about smiling and reaching for the stars,” Smith continues.

Of course, the singer-songwriter announced in March that their previously titled record, To Die For, would be released at a later date due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But despite all of the changes, Smith says that this album is truly a celebration of life.

“This album was really a celebration of me and all my imperfections and also a coming home I guess in terms of me really starting to put words to how I felt in terms of my queerness and my gender,” the Grammy award-winning artist reveals.

“Also, it was an album where I just wasn’t listening to anyone around me, I was just doing what I wanted to do,” they express.

Check out more of our interview with Smith below.