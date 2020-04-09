Selena Gomez’s ‘Souvenir’ Lyrics Seem To Reference The Weeknd Relationship

It seems Selena Gomez is giving a nod to her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd in “Souvenir”.

The new song is featured on the deluxe release of Rare. In “Souvenir”, Gomez sings “Calling your name, the only language I can speak.” This lyric bears resemblance to a line from The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name” which goes, “Call out my name when I kiss you so gently.”

Another lyric that may allude to The Weeknd is “New York back in August / 10th-floor balcony. Smoke is floating over / Jane and Greenwich street.”

These lyrics aline with the August 2017 timeline of their relationship in which Gomez and The Weeknd were in New York City at the time.

Here is some further evidence: “Sunset Tower date night, saying, ‘Sunset Tower lobby / Waiting there for me / In the elevator / Fumble for your key.'” The two stars were spotted together at that exact hotspot in 2017.

Gomez and The Weeknd dated for 10 months, calling it quits in Oct. 2017. Rare (Deluxe) is available for purchase and streaming now.