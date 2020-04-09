Jamie Dornan Defends Gal Gadot’s Widely Panned ‘Imagine’ Video, Admits He ‘Got Dragged Along With It’

Three weeks ago, Gal Gadot enlisted a gaggle of her A-list pals to participate in a virtual singalong of John Lennon’s “Imagine”, including Mark Ruffalo, Jimmy Fallon, Amy Adams, Will Ferrell, her “Wonder Woman 1984” co-star Kristen Wiig and numerous others.

While her intention was surely sweet, when she posted the video on Instagram it was criticized for being “out of touch,” showcasing all those celebrities self-isolating in their extravagant mansions while millions have lost jobs and worry about how they’ll be able to afford groceries.

Another celebrity who participated was Jamie Dornan, who revealed during a chat on the “Tea With Me” podcast that he was kind of roped into doing it by Wiig, his co-star in her upcoming film “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar”.

“Kristen and I did a movie together last summer that’s meant to be coming out on July 31 but who knows what will happen. We got on brilliantly. I would do anything for her — that’s how highly I think of her. I was the biggest fan of her before anyway,” Dornan said, reported the Daily Mail.

“Kristen texted, ‘Gal and I are trying to organize this thing to lift spirits,'” he explained, and agreed to participate.

Dornan revealed that he filmed his part in his toilet “to make it normal,” and still believes that Gadot was “trying to do a good thing” with the video. “I just got dragged along with it.

“Not being on social media, I wasn’t aware of the reaction — but was made aware by mates,” he added.

A few days after the video was posted and the backlash hit, he said, Wiig sent him another text, simply reading, “Sorry.”