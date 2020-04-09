BTS Announces New Livestream Event ‘Bang Bang Con’

BTS has a banger of a livestream in the works.

The trailblazing K-pop group has announced an upcoming livestream spectacular called “Bang Bang Con”. The event will occur from Friday, April 17 11 p.m. ET (Saturday, April 18 at 12 p.m. KST) to Saturday, April 18 11 p.m. ET (Sunday, April 19 at 12 p.m. KST). “Bang Bang Con” will air on BTS’s BANGTANTV YouTube channel for free.

The two-day event will relive BTS’ greatest moments. Day one will feature the group’s 2015 HYYH live concert, 2016’s HYYH Epilogue, 2014’s Red Bullet Live trilogy, and 2016’s 3rd Muste. Day two will be comprised of 2017’s Wings Tour live in Seoul, Wings Tour: The Final, 2018’s 4th Muster, and 2018’s Love Yourself Seoul concert.

Keep up with BTS on Twitter for more information.