Diego Luna Reveals His Kids Have Recovered From COVID-19

The coronavirus has hit too close to home for Diego Luna.

The “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” actor joined IndieWire for a livestreamed interview and revealed that both his son Jerónimo, 11, and daughter Fiona, 9, had contracted COVID-19. Both children have since recovered.

“I want to start by saying this, it’s why I look so happy in such weird times, my kids had the virus long ago and they just were allowed to come home,” Luna explained.

“They’re immune now, they’re in the next stage. Yesterday was the first night they slept here and life has changed dramatically for me,” he added.

And according to Luna, it was a difficult time for everyone, including ex-wife Camila Sodi, “I was like three weeks not being able to hug them or get close to them, and finally I am.”

Now, with everyone healthy, Luna touched on the upcoming third season of Netflix’s “Narcos: Mexico” which he’s in no rush to return to.

“Not for now, not for now, no, no, no,” he said. “At the beginning it was fun, but then it became really heavy for me… I need rest, those two years were really intense for me.”

