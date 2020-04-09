Megyn Kelly Reveals Son Yates’ Music Teacher Has Died From Coronavirus: ‘RIP Mr. Sorel’

Megyn Kelly is paying tribute to a special person in her son’s life.

The former “Today” show anchor, 49, took to Twitter on Thursday, sharing the devastating news that, Don Sorel, her 10-year-old son Edward Yates’ music teacher died following complications from the coronavirus.

“Don Sorel made Yates look forward to going to school, made him love music; all of the kids adored him,” Kelly wrote. “Telling Yates was awful.”

Adding, “Pain for us is one thing; pain for one’s child is in a different league. RIP, Mr. Sorel.”

Kelly and her husband Douglas Brunt are also parents to daughter Yardley, 8, and son Thatcher, 6.

