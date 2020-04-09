Joel McHale To Host ‘Tiger King’ After-Show Special For Netflix

Fans of “Tiger King” are in for a special bonus treat, courtesy of Netflix and Joel McHale.

On Thursday, the streamer announced the former star of “The Soup” will host “The Tiger King and I”, a special after-show featuring interviews with “many of the main subjects from the series,” who share “their reactions to the show, as they bring fans deeper into the bizarre and amazing world of ‘Tiger King’. The colourful cast of characters will have a chance to tell their story directly, giving us inside info, opinions, and insight into the controversial, captivating series that has become a global sensation.”

On Twitter, a shirtless McHale appeared in a special video announcement for the upcoming after-show, wearing a Joe Exotic-style cowboy hat and a leopard-print scarf wrapped around his neck.

“The Tiger King and I”, McHale explained, “is an after-show hosted by me. I talk to a lot of people involved in the project… to see what’s happened to their lives since the release of the series. It’s eye-opening and hopefully funny.”

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA — Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020

“The Tiger King and I” debuts on Sunday, April 12.