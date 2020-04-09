Dolly Parton Delivers Hilarious Poem About Quarantining And Twitter Is Eating It Up

Dolly Parton is using her time at home to write hilarious poems.

The country music icon, 74, took to Twitter on Thursday sharing a poem about the highs and lows of quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic.

“A poem for all of you,” she prefaced. “This too shall pass, as all things will. If the virus don’t kill us, the stay at home will.”

She continued, “The kids are bored and restless. They scream and yell and squawk. And the teens and Tweens are just plain mean. They’ll bite your bleeping head off. And all those little couples that were once so sweet and cozy. Now they fight like cats and dogs, like Donald and Pelosi.”

“Lord gets us back to school and get us back to work. And get us out of this dang house before someone gets hurt. And lord, please find a vaccination in the form of a shot or a pill. Cause if the virus don’t kill us, the stay at home will.”

The clip quickly gathered love from fans, with many praising Parton for her words:

We don’t deserve Dolly Parton. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) April 9, 2020