Rihanna Teams Up With Jack Dorsey For New Domestic Violence Fund As A Result Of COVID-19

Rihanna and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey are teaming up for a good cause.

Both have made a donation to help those suffering from domestic violence due to the “stay at home” order in Los Angeles issued as part of the COVID-19 precautions.

Rihanna‘s Clara Lionel Foundation and Dorsey have created a joint fund which will see both donating $2.1 million for a total of $4.2 million. The grant will go towards the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles.

The LA Housing Authority determined ~90 people/week (and their children) have been turned away from domestic violence shelters since issuing the Order. This grant will cover needs for 90 victims per week, with an additional 90 victims every week thereafter for 10 weeks. — jack (@jack) April 9, 2020

The money “will provide 10 weeks of support including shelter, meals and counselling for individuals and their children suffering from domestic violence at a time when shelters are full and incidents are on the rise.”

A statement estimated that around 90 people per week (many including their children) have been turned away from domestic violence shelters since people were told to stay home.

“At approximately $125 per day, the grant will cover housing and food for 90 domestic violence victims per week, with an additional 90 victims every week thereafter for 10 weeks,” Rihanna’s foundation said.

This isn’t the first coronavirus relief donation either humanitarian has made. RiRi has donated $1 million to efforts supporting undocumented workers, frontline workers and more, another approximately $700,000 in ventilators to Barbados and $5 million towards medical equipment in New York.

Dorsey made a further $1 billion donation which will be distributed via the Start Small Foundation.