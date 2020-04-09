Joe Manganiello Recounts The First Time He Met Sofia Vergara: ‘I Could Not Take My Eyes Off Her’

Joe Manganiello recalled the magical night he met his bride-to-be Sofia Vergara for SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show”.

As Manganiello, 43, detailed (as reported by Us Weekly), he was attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2014 alongside his brother, Nicholas Manganiello, and the show’s host Jess Cagle.

“As we’re walking around who comes swooping down in front of us and just walks in front of us for about 100 yards is Sofia Vergara,” Manganiello said. “She was wearing this dress that looked great on her and I just could not take my eyes off of her. And Jess said, ‘Oh, you like that?’ I said ‘Yes, I like that a lot.’ And he said, ‘What part of the party do you want to go to next?’ I said, ‘Wherever she’s going, let’s go there.’ So we just kind of followed her around.”

RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Joe Manganiello & Sofia Vergara Help Raise $30,000 For Firefighter With ALS

Later in the evening, Vergara’s “Modern Family” co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson asked Manganiello if he’d like to meet the Colombian actress. He said he would, but didn’t want to be out of line, as he believed she was still engaged to ex-fiancé Nicholas Loeb. They were introduced, “exchanged pleasantries” and posed for a photo before parting ways.

“I go back to my hotel and I’m kinda thinking, ‘Man I guess that’s not gonna work out,’” he recalled.

A few weeks later, however, he learned that Vergara and Loeb had split. “I hit up Jesse Tyler Ferguson and said, ‘Hey man, was she broken up with the guy at the time?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I wouldn’t have tried to pull anything if that wasn’t the case.’ I said, ‘Well, I don’t know what kind of emotional state she’s in but tell her I want to take her out,’” Manganiello continued.

He gave her a call, and they hit it off over the phone. At the time, however, Vergara was in New Orleans filming “Hot Pursuit”. Manganiello was undeterred.

RELATED: Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello Celebrate Their 4th Anniversary With Loved Up Instagram Posts

“I said ‘I’m coming to New Orleans, if you’re not available I’m just gonna do some sightseeing, but I’m gonna be there and if you’re free I can take you out,’” he shared. “She said, ‘You’re crazy.’ I said, ‘I’ll see you next week.’”

They were inseparable after that, becoming engaged on Christmas Day 2014 and marrying the following November.