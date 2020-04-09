Nicole Richie Dashes Hopes Of ‘The Simple Life’ Revival

Any last hopes for a revival of “The Simple Life” have now been dashed.

While promoting her new show “Nikki Fre$sh” on Quibi, Nicole Richie spoke about the show that threw her and Paris Hilton into the spotlight.

RELATED: Nicole Richie Is The Queen Of Trap In Quibi’s ‘Nikki Fre$h’ Trailer

“That show was what it was, and it was so much fun,” told Entertainment Weekly. “But that concept wouldn’t even work in this moment because, remember, we’d leave our lives for a month, and we didn’t have any phones. No phones in this day and age just doesn’t work!”

Richie also pointed out that she and Hilton have matured since the show was filmed between 2003-2007.

RELATED: Paris Hilton Turned Down A ‘Simple Life’ Reboot: ‘I Couldn’t Play That Dumb Character Anymore’

“We’re almost 40 years old, and I can’t imagine leaving my kids. We’ve got real jobs now,” Richie said. “We were 20 or 21 when we did it. It was like backpacking through Europe: something you do in your twenties. If I could say something to my younger self, I’d be like, ‘Do it, because when else are you going to be able to go and do that?’ That’s what your twenties are for!”

“Nikki Fre$h” is now streaming on Quibi.