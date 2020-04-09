Lindsie Chrisley Defends Her Estranged Father Todd Chrisley After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Lindsie Chrisley is defending her estranged father amid his coronavirus battle.

Earlier this week, Todd Christley revealed that he has been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

“It has been the sickest that I have ever been in the 52 years I’ve been on this earth,” Todd said on his ” Chrisley Confessions” podcast. While he added he is recovering and home now, he is still “not clicking on all cylinders.”

Now, his eldest daughter, Lindsie, 30, has called out the online trolls for their “disgusting” messages.

“The audacity of some people blows my mind,” Lindsie shared in her Instagram stories along with a picture of a message she received. “This is disgusting. My inbox is flooding with similar messages & I’m not here for it.”

RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Robby Hayes Clears Up Reports He Made A Sex Tape With Lindsie Chrisley

The message said, “Hi Lindsie! Did you see your Dad has Covid? I guess the good guys really do win in the end.”

“Get right or get off my page,” Lindsie added. “Don’t make me post your handles. Let’s make you ‘legendary.’”

Lindsie and her father have long had a strained relationship including her father and stepmother, Julie, accusing her of having a relationship with a tax investigator that was involved in their tax evasion.

RELATED: Lindsie Chrisley Fires Back At Parents After They Accuse Her Of Relationship With Tax Investigator

Last July, Lindsie also allegedly filed a police report in Georgia that accused Todd and her 23-year-old brother, Chase, of extorting her over a sex tape.