Liam Payne Reveals Members Of One Direction In Secret Talks For 10-Year Anniversary Project

In late 2015, the four members of One Direction went their separate ways, announcing the group would go on a hiatus that was originally predicted to last 18 months.
Nearly five years later, all of them — including Zayn Malik, who quit in March 2015 — have booming solo careers, with fans coming to assume that hiatus may have become permanent.
However, a reunion could be on the horizon. Speaking with The Sun, Liam Payne spilled some beans.
“We’ve got a 10-year anniversary coming up so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice,” he said.
“To hear a lot of people’s voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven’t seen for a long time or never seen before, it’s very interesting,” he continued, cryptically adding, “At the moment I’m not sure what I’m allowed to say. There’s a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around.”
According to Payne, the group members (he didn’t mention whether Malik was part of the conversations) were simply enjoying getting back in touch.
“But more than anything it’s just been a real good time for us to connect together again,” he said.
Marvelling at all their solo success, he said, “It’s insane, it really is. I still can’t believe, I still feel like I don’t know what the hell I’m doing. It’s amazing and everyone’s had such great success. It’s been great hearing a lot of Harry’s stuff at the moment. ‘Adore You’, I see it in the charts all the time. I think he’s really found his sound at the moment which is a joy to watch.”
While the word “reunion” wasn’t mentioned, that didn’t stop the Twittersphere from exploding, sending the hashtag #OneDirection2020 to trend.