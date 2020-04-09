Liam Payne Reveals Members Of One Direction In Secret Talks For 10-Year Anniversary Project

In late 2015, the four members of One Direction went their separate ways, announcing the group would go on a hiatus that was originally predicted to last 18 months.

Nearly five years later, all of them — including Zayn Malik, who quit in March 2015 — have booming solo careers, with fans coming to assume that hiatus may have become permanent.

However, a reunion could be on the horizon. Speaking with The Sun, Liam Payne spilled some beans.

“We’ve got a 10-year anniversary coming up so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice,” he said.

“To hear a lot of people’s voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven’t seen for a long time or never seen before, it’s very interesting,” he continued, cryptically adding, “At the moment I’m not sure what I’m allowed to say. There’s a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around.”

According to Payne, the group members (he didn’t mention whether Malik was part of the conversations) were simply enjoying getting back in touch.

“But more than anything it’s just been a real good time for us to connect together again,” he said.

Marvelling at all their solo success, he said, “It’s insane, it really is. I still can’t believe, I still feel like I don’t know what the hell I’m doing. It’s amazing and everyone’s had such great success. It’s been great hearing a lot of Harry’s stuff at the moment. ‘Adore You’, I see it in the charts all the time. I think he’s really found his sound at the moment which is a joy to watch.”

While the word “reunion” wasn’t mentioned, that didn’t stop the Twittersphere from exploding, sending the hashtag #OneDirection2020 to trend.

directioners when they know a 1d tour can’t even happen till 2022 but still have #OneDirection2020 as the #1 trending pic.twitter.com/nycZAAO1JE — anna (@annageg3) April 10, 2020

I’m having so many feeling and emotions right now. I’ve never been to see any of the boys and pls let me clown. it’s my dream to see them all together #OneDirection2020 #ONEDIRECTIONSAVE2020 pic.twitter.com/9aq0Ozvfsm — 𝐡𝐢𝐚𝐣𝐞𝐫 look at pinned ❤️ (@hiajer_a5686) April 10, 2020

the power of 1D fandom is stronger than thanos I said what I said #OneDirection2020 — bea (@beaadmires1D) April 10, 2020

liam: “the boys and i all have been messaging with each other about the 1D reunion..” directioners rn:#OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/N8ogAxSY6x — 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞; SOPHIE DAY (@harrysgift) April 10, 2020

It’s been 5 years since I last mentioned one direction to my family, they all thought that was it, but lol guess who’s back to ruin family gatherings #OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/XkOJmINkVc — Blank_One (@1DsAvenger) April 10, 2020