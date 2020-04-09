Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds By ‘Swiping Right’ On Their Handsome Fitness Trainer

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds continue to troll each other on social media, and it’s as hilarious as ever.

It all started when Reynolds, 43, took to Instagram Stories to share some info on Don Saladino, the personal trainer who’s trains both him and Lively, 32 for movie roles.

“Check out Don Saladino’s IG page @donsaladino,” Reynolds wrote to accompany a photo of the shredded trainer to promote the four-week four-week body weight program he’s presenting on Instagram while people are self-quarantining during the COVID-19 crisis.

RELATED: Blake Lively Reveals She’s ‘Working On’ Her Retaliation To Hubby Ryan Reynolds’ Annual Unflattering Birthday Shoutouts

“He trains a bunch of superheroes and a certain nasty, s**t-talking Deadpool,” he wrote of Saladino. “He’s one of the greats. And he’s giving it away for FREE during these difficult days. Anyone can do this.”

Lively reposted her hubby’s post, but added a zinger. “@vacinityreynolds I keep swiping right. This thing isn’t working,” she joked.

Blake Lively/Instagram

Meanwhile, Reynolds Zoomed into Global‘s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” last week to reveal how he’s been spending his time in self-isolation.

RELATED: Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds For Bragging About His Aviation Gin Success On Instagram

“We’re doing a lot of home-schooling. We’re lucky enough to have a little, tiny garden, so we’re learning a little bit about gardening. We’re trying to make this an educational experience,” Reynolds revealed. “But I’m mostly drinking.”