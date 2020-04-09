Blink-182 Debuts New Quarantine-Themed Video For ‘Happy Days’

Blink-182 has just unveiled a new video for the band’s single “Happy Days”, themed to self-quarantining in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video features Blink-182’s members — Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba — all playing their instruments from their respective homes while self-isolating.

Footage of the band members is intercut with clips of fans — including some famous ones such as Machine Gun Kelly and “Jackass” star Steve-O — as they demonstrate how they’re spending their time in quarantine, with activities ranging from online classes and virtual cocktail parties via Zoom.

RELATED: Blink-182 Gift Lil Wayne A Blunt For His Birthday

In addition, the band also features clips of frontline medical staff such as doctors and nurses to pay tribute to those who are bearing the biggest brunt of the pandemic.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make this video,” the band wrote on YouTube. “Stay home. Stay Safe.”