Rowing Photos Of Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Released As Part Of College Admission Scandal Investigation

Prosecutors have released photos that Lori Loughlin allegedly used to get her daughters into USC as part of the college admissions bribery scandal.

In the pictures first obtained by TMZ, the “Full House” alum and her husband Mossimo Giannulli ‘s daughters, Olivia Jade, 20, and Isabella, 21, pose on rowing machines.

Court documents show that the couple faked their daughter’s way into the University of Southern California by pretending they were on the rowing team.

Rick Singer, the man who organized the college admissions scam, emailed Giannulli in Sept. 2016, referencing Isabella, “It would probably help to get a picture with her on an ERG in workout clothes like a real athlete too.”

According to prosecutors, Giannulli wrote back, “Fantastic. Will get all.”

Allegedly Giannulli sent an email to his financial advisor, adding, “Good news my [older] daughter is in [U]SC bad [news] is I had to work the system.”

Nearly a year later in July 2017, Giannulli emailed photos of Olivia Jade to Singer with Loughlin cc’d.

Giannulli and Loughlin also reportedly paid $500,000 to get the girls into the school. The two are charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, as well as charges of money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

Attorney’s for Loughlin have filed a motion to have the case dismissed.

The defendants allege that “the Government belatedly disclosed Singer’s contemporaneous written notes revealing that those recordings were a sham carefully engineered by government agents in an effort to ‘entrap’ Defendants and ‘nail’ them ‘at all costs.’”

“The Government’s extraordinary misconduct warrants extraordinary relief. The facts known so far justify dismissal of the indictment,” a statement said. “At a minimum, the Court should order suppression of the tainted recordings.”

“Suppression is essential because the recordings are highly inflammatory, prejudicial, and deliberately misleading—especially in light of Singer’s other statements to Defendants and the Government that the payments were not bribes.”