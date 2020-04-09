Lil Nas X Celebrates His 21st Birthday In Quarantine With Elmo

Lil Nas X is celebrating his 21st birthday in isolation.

The “One Town Road” rapper was forced to celebrate with only Elmo as a guest while in quarantine.

“Bringing in my 21st with my day 1,” he captioned a hilarious video of him blowing out a candle placed in a slice of bread.

Lil Nas X then proceeded to slice the bread with a fork and knife before feeding a piece to Elmo while Doja Cat’s “Say So” played in the background.

“Quarantine birthday turn up 😌,” he captioned a second video of his birthday party with Elmo.

Lastly, he thanked all his fans for the birthday wishes alongside a quarantine photo shoot where, once again, Elmo made an appearance.

Happy Birthday Lil Nas X!