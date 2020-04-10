Sting Joins Jimmy Fallon & The Roots For ‘Don’t Stand So Close To Me’ Remix With At-Home Instruments

Sting wrote the perfect song for social distancing all the way back in 1980.

On Thursday’s “The Tonight Show”, the musician appeared remotely for a very special performance of The Police classic “Don’t Stand So Close to Me”.

Jimmy Fallon and The Roots joined in on the performance, putting a special spin on the song.

Along with a few real instruments, the band crafted instruments from at-home supplies, like scissors, forks and a Connect Four game board.

Fallon also used the opportunity to plug the charity Frontline Foods, which is raising money to provide health meals for healthcare workers.