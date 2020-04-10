Christina Grimmie’s Boyfriend Pays Tribute To Late ‘Voice’ Star With New Track ‘Hard Mode’ Featuring Her Vocals

Stephen Rezza is paying tribute to Christina Grimmie with his new track “Hard Mode”.

Rezza and Grimmie were in a relationship when the former “The Voice” star was shot and killed almost four years ago.

Rezza’s new release features the late singer’s voice, with TMZ claiming he got Grimmie’s family’s approval before unveiling the track.

He’s set to drop a full album of orchestral pop later this year, titled Songs for Christina. Every track will feature her vocals, her old music, or voicemails from her.

Rezza, who helped produce Grimmie’s posthumous album All Is Vanity, which was released in 2017, had to stop working on his latest release after he suffered a seizure in 2019.

Doctors found an avocado-sized brain tumour, but managed to successfully remove 95 per cent of the mass.

He told TMZ, “I almost never put these songs out. They’re so personal I didn’t think the world wanted to hear them. Next thing I knew I was on an operating table wide awake, skull open while my brain’s being worked on.

“I almost lost everything. If I had died or lost the ability to make music, the only thing I would’ve truly regretted would’ve been never finishing this album for her.”

Grimmie died at age just 22 after a man shot her at a meet and greet in Orlando back in June 2016.