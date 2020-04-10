Jane Fonda Won’t Let COVID-19 Deter Her Climate Change Activism: ‘The Pandemic Will End, The Climate Crisis Won’t’

Jane Fonda spoke about continuing to do her Fire Drill Fridays climate change protests virtually during an appearance on Thursday’s “Late Night”.

Fonda discussed whether she was shocked to see so many people join in with her movement, telling Seth Meyers: “It turned out a lot of people were waiting for the opportunity to take the next step, to put their bodies on the line.

“17,000 people have signed up to do Fire Drill Fridays locally where they live.”

The 82-year-old added of the climate crisis, “This is a horrific experience that we’re going through. And the suffering and devastation is mind-boggling. What is positive is seeing the human capacity to really change our behaviours.”

She continued: “I didn’t really realize [before this] that the climate change crisis affects young people differently. It’s their future, they had nothing to do with causing this to happen. They are grieving and they are angry, but they have stepped up.”

Fonda also said while there are numerous similarities between the COVID-19 outbreak and the climate change, she insisted that “the pandemic will end, the climate crisis won’t.”

Given Fonda’s recent TikTok, which referenced her iconic workout videos, Meyers couldn’t say goodbye to the star without asking if she had any tips for home exercises amid the current pandemic.

“The more you can walk… put on a mask, go outside and walk, keeping a healthy distance between people,” she advised. “Walk around your house, doing wall squats. When I was in jail in D.C. I could still do my wall squats.”