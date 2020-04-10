Amy Schumer To Star In Self-Quaratine Cooking Show For Food Network

Amy Schumer will be putting her culinary skills on display while self-quarantining, with Food Network announcing she’ll be featured in an eight-episode cooking show filmed in her home while she self-isolates with husband Chris Fischer and their 11-month-old son Gene.

As Variety reports, the new series — tentatively titled “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook” — will feature the comedian and her husband, a professional chef, in 30-minute self-shot episodes.

Not surprisingly, Fischer will do the lion’s share of the cooking, using farm-fresh ingredients, while Schumer will mix up cocktails.

“Amy and Chris will give an unprecedented look at their lives as they are quarantined in their house,” said Food Network president Courtney White in a statement. “Shot entirely themselves, Amy’s boundless humour and Chris’ culinary skills show viewers how they navigate life while at home making the best of these turbulent times with some good laughs and good food.”

Each episode will reportedly feature a different theme, including tacos, pasta night, fridge cleanup and more.

No premiere date has yet been set, but the series is expected to drop later this spring.