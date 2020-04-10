‘Moana’ Star Auli’i Cravalho Comes Out As Bisexual With Eminem Lyrics

Auli’i Cravalho just came out as bisexual in the smoothest way possible.
On Thursday, the star of Disney’s “Moana” posted a video to TikTok in which she lip syncs to Eminem’s song “Those Kinda Nights”, featuring Ed Sheeran, with lyrics about a girl who is bi.
“Seriously though, jokes aside, how you doin’? You straight?,” Eminem raps on the track. “She said: ‘No, I’m bi’/She said: ‘Are you drunk?/I said: ‘No, I’m high, I’m checkin’ out the chick/She said: ‘So am I.'”
As fans began sharing the clip on social media, Cravalho replied to a nearly two-week-old tweet asking whether she likes girls, directing them to check out the TikTok video.
Fans were totally jazzed about the revelation.