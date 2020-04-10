Matt Reeves Says A Quarter Of ‘The Batman’ Was Shot Before The Coronavirus Lockdown

There’s still a long way to go for “The Batman” when the coronavirus crisis is over.

Speaking to Deadline, director Matt Reeves gave an update on the highly anticipated superhero movie starring Robert Pattinson.

“We’re not officially editing right now,” Reeves said. “We’ve actually shot a quarter of the movie and I have been poring through dailies, looking at takes, and what’s to come.”

RELATED: ‘The Batman’ Shuts Down Production After National Emergency Declared Over Coronavirus

Shooting on the film was called off last month as production was set to move from London, England to Liverpool.

Reeves is currently under self-quarantine in London, which is where he expects to pick up production when the pandemic subsides.

“It’s way too early to say, I can’t imagine we wouldn’t finish in London,” he said, but admitted, “The situation is fluid.”

In the meantime, Reeves assured fans that he has no plans to rewrite any of the film during the hiatus.

“It took me two years to work on that story, and it’s a very specific mystery noir that’s been really thought out by me and my partners,” he explained.

That said, there may be some tonal shifts in the film due to recent events.

“It happens any time you shoot anything,” he said. “The unexpected — happy accidents and things you didn’t quite expect: That is the lightning in a bottle for something that is alive. I would say that the changes really have to do with ‘Oh, seeing the tone of this’ with these scenes we haven’t done which connect to that part of the storyline. It feels like there might be an opportunity to explore some of that unexpected tone that we found. With these movies, you never have enough prep time, because they’re so complex and so enormous in so many ways. It also gives me a moment to think about the larger sequences that have yet to come up and how I want to realize those.”

RELATED: Jeffrey Wright Teases ‘The Batman’ Plot Might Be Based On Comic Book Storyline ‘The Long Halloween’

Production on “The Batman” was also hit with loss when dialect coach Andrew Jack passed away due to COVID-19.

“He was a lovely and special person and it’s one of those things where it makes you re-prioritize and realize how fragile everything is,” Reeves said of Jack. “I’m tremendously focused on the movie, and, of course, it’s nice to be able to stop.”

He added, “But the real thing I’ve been thinking about is the state the world is in, and hoping that everyone is going to be okay and that everyone is going to social distance and do everything to be safe, because it’s a very scary time.”