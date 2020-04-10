Kelly Clarkson’s Adorable Kids Crash Singer’s Interview With Justin Timberlake & Anna Kendrick

Kelly Clarkson’s kids are too cute.

Clarkson was interviewing her “Trolls: World Tour” co-stars Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick for the latest at-home edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, when she went to grab daughter River, 5, and son Remy, 3.

The trio had been playing a game, with Clarkson asking Timberlake and Kendrick to grab something related to them in their homes.

Timberlake and Kendrick coincidentally both picked up figurines of their “Trolls” characters, Branch and Poppy, after insisting they didn’t really know what the question meant.

As River and Remy joined the party, Clarkson joked of her daughter: “You did your hair, man? Okay! Somebody thought they were going to be on camera.”

River then told Kendrick she was a huge fan of her acting.

See more from the interview in the clip above.