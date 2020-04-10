‘Too Hot To Handle’: Meet The Cast Of Your Next Netflix Quarantine Obsession

If you were obsessed with “Love Is Blind” and “The Circle”, then we just found the next binge-worthy series to help keep you entertained while quarantined!

“Too Hot to Handle”, premiering April 17 on Netflix, is a new show on the streaming service that gives a group of young, sexy individuals from across the globe what they think is the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives. Once they all arrive to Mexico, however, they find out that sex of any kind, including self-gratification, is completely off the table. On top of that, if any of the participants f**k up (literally) they’ll lose out on the prize of $100,000.

“We’re in sexual rehabilitation,” one of the participants jokes in the trailer, which was released on Friday. “All we’ve got to do is keep our pants on!”

The ban on banging and kissing is all in an effort to help the individuals learn how to develop deeper, more emotional connections over meaningless flings. Can they do it? To be determined, but first, let ET introduce you to the ladies and gents we’re working with!

FRANCESCA

Location: British Columbia, Canada

Instagram: @francescafarago

CHLOE

Location: Essex, UK

Instagram: @chloeveitchofficial

RHONDA

Location: Georgia, USA

Instagram: @imrhondapaul

NICOLE

Location: Cork, Ireland

Instagram: @nicole.ob

HALEY

Location: Florida, USA

Instagram: @haley.cure

KELZ

Location: London, UK

Instagram: @kelechidyke

HARRY

Location: Queensland, Australia

Instagram: @harryjowsey

DAVID

Location: London, UK

Instagram: @david.birtwistle

MATTHEW

Location: Colorado, USA

Instagram: @matthewstephensmith

SHARRON

Location: New Jersey, USA

Instagram: @sharrontownsendofficial

All eight episodes of “Too Hot to Handle” drop Friday, April 17 on Netflix. In the meantime, let us know on Twitter if you’ll be tuning in!

MORE FROM ET:

How ‘Love Is Blind’ Inspired a Fan to Propose After Binge-Watching the Series While Quarantined (Exclusive)

‘Love Is Blind,’ ‘The Circle’ and ‘Rhythm + Flow’ Renewed for Second Seasons at Netflix

‘Love Is Blind’ Stars Lauren and Cameron Give Tips on How to Quarantine With a Partner (Exclusive)