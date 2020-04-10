‘Too Hot To Handle’: Meet The Cast Of Your Next Netflix Quarantine Obsession

If you were obsessed with “Love Is Blind” and “The Circle”, then we just found the next binge-worthy series to help keep you entertained while quarantined!
“Too Hot to Handle”, premiering April 17 on Netflix, is a new show on the streaming service that gives a group of young, sexy individuals from across the globe what they think is the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives. Once they all arrive to Mexico, however, they find out that sex of any kind, including self-gratification, is completely off the table. On top of that, if any of the participants f**k up (literally) they’ll lose out on the prize of $100,000.
“We’re in sexual rehabilitation,” one of the participants jokes in the trailer, which was released on Friday. “All we’ve got to do is keep our pants on!”
The ban on banging and kissing is all in an effort to help the individuals learn how to develop deeper, more emotional connections over meaningless flings. Can they do it? To be determined, but first, let ET introduce you to the ladies and gents we’re working with!
FRANCESCA
Location: British Columbia, Canada
Instagram: @francescafarago
CHLOE
Location: Essex, UK
Instagram: @chloeveitchofficial
RHONDA
Location: Georgia, USA
Instagram: @imrhondapaul
NICOLE
Location: Cork, Ireland
Instagram: @nicole.ob
HALEY
Location: Florida, USA
Instagram: @haley.cure
KELZ
Location: London, UK
Instagram: @kelechidyke
HARRY
Location: Queensland, Australia
Instagram: @harryjowsey
DAVID
View this post on Instagram
I kinda hope that this virus will be a wake up call for a lot of people . A visceral awareness that our bodies are fragile and they need consistent love and attention to be strong enough to cope with what life throws our way . Right now in the U.K. we can only leave our house to buy food, get medicine and exercise . The government is saying that exercise is as important as food and medical help. That speaks volumes! . Things that happen to use are not usually as a result of one bad decision but as a result of multiple decisions we’ve made over an extended period of time . The decision to smoke, drink, eat poorly or neglect our mental health. . Every day these decisions are made. We all have a choice to either make a decision that will strengthen or weaken our bodies. . Our body is the vehicle that carries our mind, thoughts and consciousness through life, why wouldn’t we want that vehicle to be strong, fast & resilient. . Maybe as a result of this pandemic there will be massive changes to how things are run in our country. . Maybe there will be a huge drive to reduce the stress on the NHS from lifestyle related illnesses? Maybe the cost of exercise will be subsidised by the government so more people have easier access to quality fitness? Maybe cheap junk food will be made less available and healthy food cheaper? . Perhaps I’m being overly optimistic here, but I sincerely hope that as a direct result of this, we will all see that if certain lifestyle choices were made differently, we would be a healthier nation and our health care system wouldn’t is on its knees. . Health and fitness is for everyone . We all have a choice . #actionsreflectpriorities . #fitness #covid_19 #corona #healthylifestyle #healthyliving #workout #mindset
Location: London, UK
Instagram: @david.birtwistle
MATTHEW
View this post on Instagram
Incase you were wondering what true love looks like…. 😂 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ My main man Doodles wins the prize for being the chillest friend in the world for the following reasons. He…… 1.) Follows me around just for fun. 2.) Listens to everything I have to say without judgement. 3.) Is ALWAYS SUPER STOKED, for anything I suggest that includes him. 4.) Legit thinks I have the most refined palate in the world… I know this because he always wants whatever I’m eating. 5.) Pees himself whenever I walk in the house. 6.) Puts whatever it is he’s gotta do on hold just to kick it with me. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 7.) THE ULTIMATE WING MAN‼️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #doglover #dogsarebetterthanhumans #dogsarethebest #dogswin #dogperson #dog #dogs #animallover #bestfriends #ilovedogs #doodles #shitzu #chillestpets
Location: Colorado, USA
Instagram: @matthewstephensmith
SHARRON
Location: New Jersey, USA
Instagram: @sharrontownsendofficial
All eight episodes of “Too Hot to Handle” drop Friday, April 17 on Netflix. In the meantime, let us know on Twitter if you’ll be tuning in!
MORE FROM ET:
How ‘Love Is Blind’ Inspired a Fan to Propose After Binge-Watching the Series While Quarantined (Exclusive)
‘Love Is Blind,’ ‘The Circle’ and ‘Rhythm + Flow’ Renewed for Second Seasons at Netflix
‘Love Is Blind’ Stars Lauren and Cameron Give Tips on How to Quarantine With a Partner (Exclusive)