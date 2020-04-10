Usher Teams Up With Lil Jon & Ludacris For New Track ‘SexBeat’, 16 Years After ‘Yeah!’

Usher, Lil Jon and Ludacris are back with their new single “SexBeat”.
The new track comes 16 years after the trio released their smash hit “Yeah!”, so they apparently figured now was the right time to reunite and make a big return with their latest release.
Usher sings, “Listen, this ain’t no regular occasion, nah / This ain’t no test in keeping patient / So you don’t need to keep me waiting, waiting / Your body language I’m translating, translating / I’m tryna hear it all from your head to your heart.”
“Sex deep, turn it up loud, ’til I blow my speakers/ Got lower than my subwoofers/ Or high as my tweeters/ My diva, eat you up, like you my gourmet chocolate Godiva/ Call FEMA, got her wetter than Hurricane Katrina,” Luda raps.
Ludacris called the track “Certified Quarantine Music” in an Instagram post Friday, after writing: “The world Asked For it, Now the world gets it Ursher [sic], Jon & Luda Did It Again.”
See some of the social media reaction to the new release: