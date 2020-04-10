Usher Teams Up With Lil Jon & Ludacris For New Track ‘SexBeat’, 16 Years After ‘Yeah!’

Usher, Lil Jon and Ludacris are back with their new single “SexBeat”.

The new track comes 16 years after the trio released their smash hit “Yeah!”, so they apparently figured now was the right time to reunite and make a big return with their latest release.

Usher sings, “Listen, this ain’t no regular occasion, nah / This ain’t no test in keeping patient / So you don’t need to keep me waiting, waiting / Your body language I’m translating, translating / I’m tryna hear it all from your head to your heart.”

“Sex deep, turn it up loud, ’til I blow my speakers/ Got lower than my subwoofers/ Or high as my tweeters/ My diva, eat you up, like you my gourmet chocolate Godiva/ Call FEMA, got her wetter than Hurricane Katrina,” Luda raps.

Ludacris called the track “Certified Quarantine Music” in an Instagram post Friday, after writing: “The world Asked For it, Now the world gets it Ursher [sic], Jon & Luda Did It Again.”

See some of the social media reaction to the new release:

Can't believe I'm hearing a Lil Jon, Ludacris and Usher song in 2020. They really did it again. #SexBeat pic.twitter.com/8KqVoIIEr5 — E Samuel (@Cuhzzzzz) April 10, 2020

Was gonna go to sleep… but Usher Jon and Luda had to do it again #SexBeat pic.twitter.com/OYEDGyF4bs — Preston Willis (@MrPrestonWillis) April 10, 2020

Usher Lil Jon and Ludacris on the same song again like its 2004?? All I gotta say to that is… #SexBeat pic.twitter.com/EsWWpLGVmP — Austin Whitley (@NXT4LIFE1994) April 10, 2020

We are really listening to a new song from Usher, Lil Jon and Luda in 2020 what a time to be a live, got us feeling like it’s 2004 #SexBeat pic.twitter.com/Z7IBDHeuNh — Born Sinner (reborn) (@Antwheels__) April 10, 2020