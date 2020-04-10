Billie Eilish Hoaxed By Same Russian Radio Pranksters Who Tricked Prince Harry

The same Russian radio pranksters who conned Prince Harry are at it again, and their latest victim is none other than Billie Eilish.

Earlier this year, Russian radio duo Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov — also known as Vovan and Lexus — managed to get through to the Duke of Sussex while he and wife Meghan Markle were in Vancouver Island, pretending to be climate change Greta Thunberg and her father.

According to The Sun, the pair called the “Bad Guy” singer and her mother Maggie using the same ploy, posing as Thunberg and father Svante.

The pranksters presented the call in an animated video clip obtained by The Sun, in which the fake Greta Thunberg complains to Eilish about her boyfriend troubles.

“I had years of boy problems so I understand,” Eilish responds. “If he doesn’t want to be with you, f**k him. There will be someone who will love you for who you are.”

Eilish also speaks with the faux Thunbeg about her mixed feelings about travelling by air and how it impacts the environment. “It’s something I can’t not do because I have to be in one place one day then immediately the next morning,” she explained, but did say she was exploring getting a tour bus that runs on bio-diesel.

Eilish has yet to respond to being the latest celebrity to be taken in by the duplicitous duo.