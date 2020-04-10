CammWess And Megan Danielle Deliver Incredible Duelling Performances

“The Voice” Knockouts are bringing some of the most impressive performances to date.

On the next episode, CammWess and Megan Danielle take the stage for duelling performances that had the coaches in awe.

Right off the bat, CammWess amazes with his take on A Great Big World’s “Say Something”,which has the judges cheering throughout.

Next, Danielle takes on Kelly Clarkson’s own “Piece by Piece”, moving the coaches with her powerful vocals.

“Wow. That’s such a close neck-and-neck competition,” Blake Shelton remarks, praising both singers.

Nick Jonas says, “If I was Kelly I would have no idea what I was supposed to do.”

Clarkson faces a genuinely tough decision, teasing that she will choose “strategically.”