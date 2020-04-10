Lily-Rose Depp Celebrates Brother Jack’s 18th Birthday With Adorable Instagram Post

Lily-Rose Depp shared an array of adorable photos to mark her brother Jack’s 18th birthday Thursday.

The 20-year-old posted some old school snaps showing the pair posing in a photobooth, before adding a more recent one of her sibling relaxing on a patio.

The actress captioned the photos, “My little baby Jackie is 18 years old, my baby, my heart, my soul. Happy birthday, I love you VERY MUCH.”

Lily-Rose and Jack (whose full name is John Christopher Depp III), are the children of Johnny Depp and ex Vanessa Paradis.

Lily-Rose’s latest post comes after she urged her followers to “stay at home” amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

She shared some photos showing what she’d been up to while in quarantine: