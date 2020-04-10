Of Monsters And Men Debut Cover Of Post Malone’s ‘Circles’

Of Monsters and Men are putting a surprising spin on a recent hit.

On Friday, the Icelandic band debuted an Amazon Original Cover of Post Malone’s “Circles”.

RELATED: Post Malone Slammed For Playing Packed Show Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

“We recorded this version of Post Malone’s ‘Circles’ in our studio in Iceland in February,” the band said. “We are fans of Post and love the song. It’s cool how his songs can take on entirely different feelings in a new context. We are excited to share our take on the song and hope everyone can listen at home and stay safe and healthy.”

RELATED: Post Malone Fires Back With Countersuit After Being Slapped With ‘Circles’ Lawsuit

“Circles” was originally released in August last year, the third single from his album Hollywood’s Bleeding, and became his fourth No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100.