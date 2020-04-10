Selena Gomez Kisses A Few Frogs In Brand New Music Video ‘Boyfriend’

Selena Gomez promised a killer new track, and boy did she deliver.

The actress/singer, 27, debuted “Boyfriend” on Friday, with a sexy and mysterious music video to go with it.

“I want a boyfriend / But I just keep hitting dead ends / Try to take a short cut but I get cut / Again and again,” she sings while collecting men and turning them into frogs. “I want a boyfriend / Tell me are there any good ones left / I keep finding wrong ones but I want love / Again and again / I want a boyfriend.”

Gomez co-wrote the track with Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels, who chatted about the inspiration behind the song with Zane Lowe for the new episode of Apple Music’s “New Music Daily”.

“It happened literally from a text message,” Michaels explained.

“When I want to do more, it is sometimes like, ‘You know what? Today, I just don’t know what I’m actually feeling. So, maybe it’s not going to be anything,'” Gomez added. “But I text her, I said, ‘Well, it’s like I feel like I’ve covered everything on the album.’ I was like, ‘I don’t know. Life’s good. I want a boyfriend. That’s about it.’ And she’s like, ‘LOL, whatever.’ And I come in the studio and that’s literally the title.”

While he loved the concept of the new track, Tranter wanted to make the difference before “want” and “need” very clear, “Those are two very different, very important words. So, we made sure to make that very clear,” he said. “Because, no one needs a f**king boyfriend. You can want one, but no one needs one.”

“Boyfriend” is off Gomez’s newly released deluxe edition of her latest record, Rare.