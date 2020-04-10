Jimmy Fallon And Questlove Geek Out With The Beastie Boys

By Corey Atad.

Jimmy Fallon and Questlove really, really love the Beastie Boys.

On Thursday’s “The Tonight Show”, the duo interviewed Adam “Ad-Rock” Horvitz and Michael “Mike D” Diamond via video chat.

Questlove and the Beastie Boys soon began reminiscing about touring together, as well as their careers, and music they may regret.

“It’s not that I think anything less of Paul’s Boutique… What we remember about our records are not the things that are good about them,” Mike D said of the group’s seminal 1989 album. “Like, there’s a song on Paul’s Boutique…“What Comes Around”. We clearly should have left that song off that album.”

Questlove also told a story about coming upon late Beastie Boys member Adam Yauch sitting along at a party.

“He’s talking to us about enlightenment and how his life has changed, all these things,” he recalled. “And me and Kamal [Gray] just looked at each other like, ‘Oh wow, this isn’t going to be a tour with girls? It’s going to be about responsibility and spirituality?’”

Meanwhile, on social media, the Beastie Boys took a stand against racist attacks on Asian people in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, reminding fans, “We’re all in this together.”

