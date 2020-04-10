Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down Chatter That A Recent Tweet Was About Taylor Swift

Chrissy Teigen wants her fans to know that a recent tweet was not shading Taylor Swift, despite the conspiracy theories that emerged from the fevered minds of Swifties.

On Thursday, the star of new Quibi series “Chrissy’s Court” shared a tweet referencing the well-worn expression “cutting your nose off to spite your face.”

is cutting your nose off to spite your face a sagittarius thing or just a dumb idiot thing I can't stop wanting to do — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 9, 2020

Some of Swift’s fans picked up on the fact that that expression was used in Swift’s song “The Archer”, then putting two and two together, since Swift is a Sagittarius, and the astrological symbol for Sag is an archer.

After Swifties voiced their displeasure about Teigen’s apparent diss, Teigen issued a followup tweet to take them to school.

“Not okay with the amount of people who think this line was created by Taylor Swift. I am not talking about Taylor Swift, whose music I love but did not exist in the 12th century,” she said of the phrase, which has indeed been around for centuries.