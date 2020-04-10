Ashley Graham Tells Naomi Campbell A Model Criticized Her Sports Illustrated Cover: ‘She Said I Was Very Large’

Ashley Graham may have been celebrated around the world when she nabbed her 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover, but the achievement didn’t sit well with everybody.

Graham was a guest on Thursday’s episode of Naomi Campbell’s YouTube series “No Filter with Naomi”, where she spoke about one model — whose name started a “C” — who didn’t think Graham deserved such an honour.

Graham, who was the first size-16 model to grace the cover of SI, told Campbell: “You know what, Naomi, actually it was right after that cover that I met you. It was at the CFDA’s and we were walking onto a red carpet.

“We had just had a quick conversation because there was another model who was so upset that I had gotten the cover and she said I was very large and that women my size should not be on the cover,” she continued.

Campbell replied, “Who said that?” to which Graham quipped, “You can go look it up… she was before your generation.”

Campbell added, “She said that in public?! Oh! I know who it is. It’s a model before me?” before wrongly guessing that particular model’s name began with a P.

Graham went on, “You can go look it up. You told me, ‘I just want to let you know that I was talking about you and I defended you.’ First of all, I’m meeting Naomi Campbell for the first time and she just defended me. Heart is racing! Thank you!”

Campbell responded: “Well, I’ll defend you again right now because I don’t think that person had the right to say that. It’s your time now.”

Although not mentioning any names, Graham was likely referring to Cheryl Tiegs, who spoke to E! News about the famous cover back in 2016.

The SI vet said at the time, “I don’t think it’s healthy. Her face is beautiful, beautiful. But I don’t think it’s healthy in the long run.”