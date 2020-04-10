Ryan Reynolds Sends ‘Digital High Five’ To Durham College For Providing Face Shields To COVID-19 Front Line Workers

Ryan Reynolds is sending some love to an Ontario college.

The actor, 43, took to Twitter on Friday to give Durham College a “digital high five,” thanking them for their work in providing face shields to the workers in the front lines amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Digital high fives to professors/students of Durham College, along with a well-distanced, lingering hug to industrialists in the town of Cobourg for printing and donating face shields to workers on the front lines,” he wrote.

He added, “Also, heavy eye-contact to the brilliant, Tarek Loubani 🇨🇦 💪.”

Thanks Ryan! We’re #DCProud to support our community during this challenging time and hope others continue to do the same. #StrongerTogether If anyone wants to learn more about this initiative, check out https://t.co/Y7JRvuUL3E. — Durham College (@durhamcollege) April 9, 2020

Reynolds has regularly vocalized his support for the front line workers and has even sent generous donations to the food banks across the United States and Canada.

More recently, Reynolds joined forces with hockey pro Hayley Wickenheiser asking followers to help collect some critical PPE gear amid the crisis.