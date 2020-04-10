‘Dead To Me’ Goes Full ‘Scarface’ In Season 2 Teaser

“Dead to Me” is coming back for a second season and the drama is only getting wilder.

RELATED: Linda Cardellini Asked To Leave Theatre After She Cried Too Hard During Animated Movie

On Friday, Netflix debuted the first teaser for the new season of the hit dark comedy starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.

The new season picks up after the big reveal at the end of the first season, as Applegate’s Jen and Cardellini’s Judy try to keep all their dark secrets buried.

RELATED: Christina Applegate Came Out Of Semi-Retirement To Star In ‘Dead To Me’ With Linda Cardellini

Trouble arrives in the form of Detective Perez, played by Diana Maria Riva, who is hot on their trail. Soon, Jen and Judy find themselves going full “Scarface” to protect themselves and their families.

James Marsden, Ed Asner, Sam McCarthy and Brandon Scott also star in the series.

The second season of “Dead to Me” premieres May 8.