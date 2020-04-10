Billie Eilish Takes Swipe At Anyone Criticizing Her Bikini Photos, Says There Was A Time She’d Be Naked And Not Recognize Her Own Body

Billie Eilish discussed the backlash she received after posting bikini snaps earlier this year in a new interview with Dazed.

The 18-year-old shared some pretty tame photos of herself with her friends while on vacation in Hawaii back in January, but some were quick to criticize the star for not covering up like she usually does.

Eilish told the mag, “It was trending. There were comments like, ‘I don’t like her anymore because as soon as she turns 18 she’s a whore.’ Like, dude. I can’t win. I can-not win.”

RELATED: Billie Eilish Hoaxed By Same Russian Radio Pranksters Who Tricked Prince Harry

The singer went on to say of the way she sees her body now, “It’s not that I like (my body) now, I just think I’m a bit more okay with it.”

She continued: “If I wore a dress to something, I would be hated for it. People would be like, ‘You’ve changed, how dare you do what you’ve always rebelled against?’ I’m like, ‘I’m not rebelling against anything, really.’ I can’t stress it enough. I’m just wearing what I wanna wear. If there’s a day when I’m like, ‘You know what, I feel comfortable with my belly right now, and I wanna show my belly,’ I should be allowed to do that.”

RELATED: Billie Eilish Belts Out Stripped-Down Version Of ‘Bad Guy’

Eilish recalled a time when she would avoid her own body. “There was a point last year where I was naked and I didn’t recognize my body ’cause I hadn’t seen it in awhile. I would see it sometimes and be like, ‘Whose body is that?'”