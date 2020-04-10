Alicia Keys Looks Back At First Meeting With Kanye West: ‘He Was That Same Super Passionate Music Lover’

Alicia Keys is reminiscing about the first time she met Kanye West.

The singer joined Apple Music’s Ebro Darden via FaceTime on Wednesday and chatted about what West was like in 2003 when they collaborated on “You Don’t Know My Name”, and it turns out, according to Keys, he’s exactly the same.

Keys mentions that meeting with Ye in her new autobiography, More Myself: A Journey, which is available now.

“I feel like the entire planet is in a state of self-reflection, both as communities and on a global level,” she says of releasing the book amid the coronavirus outbreak. “It’s perfect timing, we’re all having the conversation,” she continued. “We’re all exposed, we’re all vulnerable, and we’re all powerless in a lot of ways. Yet we are so powerful in a lot of ways because we get to create the next version and incarnation of our story.”

But when the conversation switched over to West, Keys explained, “He was that same super passionate, over-the-top, energetic music lover.”

She added, “I never met a music lover like him besides maybe my husband,” referring to spouse Swizz Beatz.

Keys is also gearing up to release her new album, ALICIA, which drops May 15.