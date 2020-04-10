Prince Andrew Makes Rare Joint Appearance With Sarah Ferguson After Stepping Back From Public Duties

Prince Andrew made a rare appearance Thursday after announcing he was stepping back from royal duties following the Jeffrey Epstein controversy.

Andrew was joined by his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson as the pair worked on some care packages for the nonprofit organization Thames Hospice in Windsor, in support of the National Health Service staff working on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ferguson’s assistant Antonia Marshall shared an array of snaps, alongside the caption: “@sarahferguson15 and @hrhthedukeofyork packing all the care packages for @thameshospice in Windsor today.

“The York Family are a wonderful and steadfast unit and through this crisis, are continuously helping others. So proud of them all…”

Andrew’s outing comes after he took the decision to step back from public engagements in November after his alleged ties with convicted sex offender Epstein were revealed.

According to Hello!, Andrew and Ferguson are self-isolating together at Royal Lodge with their daughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.