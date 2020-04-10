Willow Smith Reflects On Relationship With Marijuana: ‘What Have I Been Missing?’

Willow Smith is opening up about cutting back on marijuana.

The singer joined her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, on their Facebook Watch series, “Red Table Talk”, and explained how her recreational use of marijuana became “excessive.”

“When I stopped smoking it was a really big eye-opener,” she said, revealing she hadn’t smoked in three months. “There are so many people that I called friends in my life who just kind of like [drifted away]. It really made me think like, ‘This is really interesting.’”

She added: “And I know this sounds cheesy but around the time I stopped smoking, I started doing a lot of yoga and I just excelled because I was putting all of my energy into that, I wasn’t doing anything else,” Willow added. “And I was like, ‘Wow, what if I was doing this with everything?’ And then it really made me think, ‘What have I been missing? What have I been not putting my all into or not putting all of my brain power into?’”

Jada chimed in, “As your mother, I could see the effects of it that you couldn’t.”

“Red Table Talk” is available to stream on Facebook Watch.