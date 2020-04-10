Matthew McConaughey And Wife Camila Alves Deliver Masks To First Responders

Matthew McConaughey is giving back to his community.

On Friday, the actor’s wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, posted a video on Instagram in which she and her husband deliver masks to the police and fire departments in Austin, Texas.

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Offers His Calming Voice Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘Let’s Take Care Of Ourselves And Each Other’

“Our mission is to protect those who protect us, by providing healthcare workers, firefighters, police officers, and others with approximately 80,000 masks needed to battle the #COVID19 virus,” she wrote.

“Whatever that lane is even if your lane is helping your neighbor, calling people, emotional support, donations, volunteer… pick a lane and do it well! Stay strong this too shall pass…” she continued.

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey And His Family Play Virtual Bingo With Seniors

Camila also said that she and McConaughey will be working with Bethenny Frankel, Ellen DeGeneres, Billy Joel and other celebs to expand the initiative to help first responders.

During the coronavirus crisis, McConaughey and his family have been active on social media to help spread information during the pandemic. Earlier this week they got in on a virtual bingo game with seniors at a retirement living community.