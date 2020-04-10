Prince Charles Launches ‘Abbeycast’ Podcast To Celebrate Easter In The Midst Of COVID-19 Pandemic

London’s Westminster Abbey has launched a new podcast, and Prince Charles will be the special guest for the Abbey’s Easter Sunday service/

As the famed church — which has hosted coronations and royal weddings for centuries — has closed its doors in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the new “Abbeycast” will allow Easter to be celebrated while encouraging safe social distancing practices.

As People reports, the Prince of Wales recorded a reading of John 20: 1-18, in which Mary Magdalene visits the tomb of Jesus, only to find it empty before being greeted by the resurrected Son of God. Charles’ recording will be used for the digital and virtual Easter Sunday services.

Charles has reportedly made a full recovery after testing positive for COVID-19, and recorded the reading from Birkhall, his home in the Scottish highlands, where he and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were self-isolating.

The prince has been continuing to undertake his royal duties via technology; last week he virtually opened a new temporary field hospital in London to serve coronavirus patients, one of several temporary facilities being set up as Britain’s hospitals are pushed to maximum capacity because of the pandemic.

“I was one of the lucky ones to have COVID-19 relatively mildly,” he said in his virtual address. “But for some it will be a much harder journey. I am therefore so relieved that everyone can now have the reassurance that they will receive all the necessary technical care they may need and every chance to return to a normal life.”