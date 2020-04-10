Ben Affleck Announces Celebrity Poker Tournament With Tom Brady, Adam Sandler, Bryan Cranston, Matt Damon & More

Ben Affleck is gambling for a good cause.

Affleck announced on Friday an online celebrity poker tournament benefitting Feeding America and its hunger-relief efforts. “All-In For Feeding America” takes place on Saturday, April 11 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT via Twitch livestream.

“Excited to announce that I have joined forces with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, to raise money for folks who need it most. Join me and some familiar faces as we face off in a friendly poker tournament. ♦️♠️♥️,” Affleck wrote on Instagram. “We’ve already raised over $1 million, with 100% of proceeds benefiting Feeding America.”

“Right now, their work is more critical than ever before,” he continued. “So I hope you’ll be able to join us and watch along live using @Twitch tomorrow from 11am PT.”

Affleck will be joined by a star-studded deck of celebrities including Tom Brady, Matt Damon, Adam Levine, Bryan Cranston, Sarah Silverman, Cheryl Hines, Jon Hamm, Tobey Maguire, Jason Bateman, Adam Sandler, Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith.

Fans can tune into “All-In For Feeding America” using the livestream via the Twitch video streaming platform.