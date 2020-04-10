Black Eyes Peas Drop Music Video For New Track ‘MAMACITA’ Featuring Ozuna And J. Rey Soul

Black Eyed Peas teamed up with Puerto Rican reggaeton/Latin trap singer Ozuna and J. Rey Soul for their latest single “MAMACITA”.

The band are back with another surefire hit after dropping the much-loved “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” last year.

The new music video was directed by Julien Christian Lutz, a.k.a. Director X, and sees the band and Ozuna adorned in Gucci as they dance around to the catchy lyrics.

The clip went down a storm with BEPs’ army of fans, with many praising the band for yet another great collaboration.

Fans will know Soul from her contributions to 2018’s Masters of the Sun Vol. 1, featuring guest vocalist appearances during the Black Eyed Peas 2019 European, Latin America and Pacific tour legs.

