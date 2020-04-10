Director Pedro Almodóvar Criticizes Madonna Over ’90s Doc: ‘Treated Us Like Simpletons’

Pedro Almodóvar has a thing or two to say about Madonna.

In a new quarantine essay for IndieWire, the Oscar-winning “Pain and Glory” director gets candid about the time he and Antonio Banderas met Madonna on the set of “Dick Tracy” and later on her 1990 Blond Ambition tour.

“Aside from myself, she was only interested in meeting one other guest, Antonio Banderas,” he writes. “Hollywood (and Madonna) had fallen in love with him.”

Almodóvar also recalls Madonna filming a flamenco party he arranged for her documentary “Madonna: Truth or Dare”.

“She didn’t ask for permission to use our images, and she even dubbed me, because my English mustn’t have been that good,” the director says. “I don’t mind if this seems like a settling of scores — if it had been the other way round (me filming Madonna and her team and making a film with all that material which I would then premiere around the world), I would have taken such a hit in the form of a lawsuit; I’d still be recovering from it.”

The director adds, “Madonna treated us like simpletons and I had to say it one day.”

He also writes that Madonna decided on the seating plan, which placed her next to Banderas and apart from the actor’s teen-wife Ana Leza.

“Antonio’s harassment was one of the main storylines and she, obviously, edited in how she dispatched Ana Leza with only one sentence,” Almodóvar says. “At the end of the dinner, Ana dared to get close to our table and told the divine blonde sarcastically, ‘I see you like my husband, it doesn’t surprise me, all women like him, but I don’t mind because I am very modern.’ To which Madonna replied: ‘Get lost.’ All this may seem frivolous, and it is.”

Madonna also apparently asked Almodóvar to ask Banderas, who at the time did not speak English, a provocative question.

“Ask him, she told me again, if he likes women to hit him,” he writes. “Antonio made the same gesture, which meant neither/nor, but that he was at the service of ladies’ desires.”