Heather Matarazzo Defends The Attitude of Her ‘Princess Diaries’ Character

It’s been almost 20 years since “The Princess Diaries” premiered and Heather Matarazzo is still defending her character Lily Moscovitz.

Matarazzo starred alongside Anna Hathaway’s Mia Thermopolis, a.k.a the princess of Genovia and Lily’s best friend, in the 2001 hit film but her Lily’s behaviour still sits sour with some fans.

An Instagram account shared a photo of Matarazzo as Lily, captioning it, “Remember when Lily was b**ching out Mia for her hair and all you wanted to do was punch her in the face.”

The actress caught wind of the post and hit the comments (shown in slide six below) to defend Lily once and for all, “Listen, she knew she needed an attitude adjustment and she was willing to call herself out as a teen, which is more than most adults I know. But yes, some of her thoughts and words were just…” adding a facepalm, eye roll and eyes emojis

In “The Princess Diaries” and the followup sequel, high schooler Mia discovers she’s a real-life princess and the granddaughter of Queen Clarisse Renaldi of Genovia, played by Julie Andrews.

Last year, Hathaway confirmed a third instalment is currently in the works.