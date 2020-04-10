‘Disney Family Singalong’ With Michael Buble, Christina Aguilera And More Set For April 16

There is arguably no better sing-along than a Disney singalong and these celebrities know it.

ABC has announced the “Disney Family Singalong” event airing April 16. The hour-long sing-along features a star-studded roster of contributors including Canada’s Michael Buble, as well as Christina Aguilera and “Frozen” star Josh Gad.

Other stars taking part include John Stamos, Kristin Chenoweth, Auli’i Cravalho, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Luke Evans, Kenny Ortega, Amber Riley, Erin Andrew, Bobby Bones, Jordan Fisher and Carrie Ann Inaba.

The event will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and includes performances of songs from “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid”, “High School Musical”, “Moana” and the aforementioned “Frozen”.

“Disney Family Singalong” is raising awareness for Feeding America’s hunger-relief efforts in support of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.