Brad Pitt Reveals He Had Makeup Applied To His Butt On ‘Legends Of The Fall’

Even an actor’s butt needs to look good onscreen.

RELATED: Brad Pitt, Viola Davis And More Stars To Appear On The Property Brothers’ New Show ‘Celebrity IOU’

According to the New York Post, in an upcoming episode of the Property Brothers’ new HGTV Canada series “Celebrity IOU”, Brad Pitt reveals that he had makeup applied to his butt for a scene in “Legends of the Fall”.

As Pitt recalls, his longtime makeup artist Jean Black has to apply foundation to even out his tan line.

“When it comes up, we can’t really look each other in the eye,” he says.

RELATED: Brad Pitt Skipped BAFTAs To Be At Daughter’s Surgery

In the episode, Pitt surprises Black with a home renovation.

“She’s family, we’re like brother and sister,” Pitt says in the episode. “She’s been that person I value so much in my life.”

Tune in to the premiere of HGTV Canada‘s “Celebrity IOU” on April 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.